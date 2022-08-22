Wheaton man charged with battery after allegedly shoving bouncer at St. Charles Twp. nightclub

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Wheaton man was charged with drunken driving and disorderly conduct in connection with his behavior at a gentlemen’s club, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Carlos X. Rodriguez, 39, of the 1400 block of County Farm Road, Wheaton, was also charged Aug. 10 with unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver, battery and improper lane use, records show.

All the charges against him are misdemeanor or petty offenses, records show.

Deputies were called to Blackjack’s Gentlemen’s Club, 7N658 Route 25, St. Charles Township, shortly before 7 p.m. for a fight in progress, that Rodriguez was “refusing to leave and ultimately actively fighting,” the report stated.

A bouncer at Blackjack’s told deputies that Rodriguez had arrived “highly intoxicated” and when he was asked for the entry fee and identification, Rodriguez “became verbally aggressive (and) demanding entry,” the report stated.

After the bouncer blocked him from entering, Rodriguez allegedly shoved him and drove away in a black pickup truck, but returned a second time and was again refused entry, the report stated.

Rodriguez drove away again just before deputies arrived, the report stated.

While speaking to deputies, the bouncer pointed out that Rodriguez just drove past in the black pickup, and deputies followed, the report stated.

As deputies attempted to stop the pickup, Rodriguez disregarded the emergency lights and completed a U-turn to go south on Route 25, the report stated.

He ultimately came to a stop in front of the business and “kept yelling he did not do anything wrong and did not know why he was being detained,” the report stated

After advising that he was being arrested for battery, Rodriguez gave some resistance and “emotions were constantly changing between yelling at deputies, cursing at deputies and crying” while being taken to jail, the report stated.

“Carlos was continuously being verbally aggressive and belligerent threatening to have his attorney break dance on (the) motor and have our jackets,” the report stated.

After searching his pickup truck, deputies found an empty Fireball shooter and multiple empty tallboy cans of Modelo beer in the truck’s bed, the report stated.

Rodriguez’s next court date is Sept. 12.

Rodriguez’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment.