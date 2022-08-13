Batavia woman charged with 4 counts of domestic battery

BATAVIA – A Batavia woman was charged Aug. 7 with four misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and one charge of disorderly conduct against two household members – then was charged the next day, Aug. 8, with violating the terms of her bond by contacting both victims, according to police and court records.

The charging documents against Madeline W. Tippets, 21, of the 200 block of Elm Street, Batavia, state that she shoved one family member, causing him to fall, hit the back of his head “lacerating it and causing heavy bleeding and a hematoma requiring staples to close the wound.”

The charging documents also state that Tippets punched another family member in the face causing bodily harm and threatened her as well.

Tippets was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, the terms of which required that she not have contact with the two victims of domestic battery, records show.

Tippets contacted both by telephone, in violation of the terms of her release, resulting in two charges of violating the terms of her bail bond, both misdemeanors records show.

Tippets was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on the bail bond violations.

Tippets is to appear in court Sept. 7 for both the domestic battery and bail bond violations, records show.

Tippets had been previously charged with domestic battery Dec. 16, 2021. The victim had been pinched and kicked causing scratches and bruises.

Court records show that a judge accepted a prosecutor’s motion June 6 not to prosecute Tippets on that charge “due to (an) uncooperative complaining witness and the defendant’s mental health status.”

The most serious charges against Tippets are six Class A misdemeanors punishable by p to 364 days in jail and/or fines of up to $2,500, if convicted.

Tippets’ public defender did not return a voice mail message seeking comment.