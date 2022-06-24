Aurora man charged with felony drunken driving in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – An Aurora man was charged with felony drunken driving after deputies stopped him for driving without headlights at 2:13 a.m., according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

Albert W. Hare, 57, of the 400 block of Howard Avenue, Aurora, was also charged June 11 with possession of marijuana outside of an approved container while in a vehicle, according to reports and court records.

Hare had previously been charged with driving under the influence in 1985 and 1989, so he was charged with felony aggravated DUI for a third offense, according to police reports and court records.

Deputies noticed Hare’s 2022 blue Hyundai Venue without headlights on going west on Route 38 near the Peck Road intersection in St. Charles, the report stated.

Deputies stopped him on Route 38 east of Brundige Road in St. Charles Township, the report stated.

Hare said he was driving home to Aurora, but the deputy noted that Aurora was in the opposite direction of where Hare was headed, the report stated.

Hare said he was in Geneva and had consumed alcohol, then said he was coming from a bar on Oak Street in North Aurora, the report stated.

Hare said he uses medicinal marijuana, but did not provide documentation, the report stated.

Hare refused to submit a breath test, the report stated.

Aggravated DUI is a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or a term of probation of up to four years, if convicted.

The conditions of Hare’s bond are that he not consume drugs or alcohol, not drive without a valid driver’s license and that he undergo a substance abuse evaluation, according to court records.

Hare is to appear in court July 21 for a status hearing, court records show.

Hare’s attorney could not be reached for comment.