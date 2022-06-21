North Aurora man charged with DUI speeding 94 miles an hour

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A North Aurora man, charged with speeding 94 miles an hour, also had his blood alcohol content measured at 0.230%, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Stephan G. Regalado, 28, of the 1800 block of Oak Street, North Aurora, was charged June 8 with felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver and speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the speed limit, according to reports and court records.

Deputies were alerted to Regalado’s red 2011 Ford Fiesta traveling north on Orchard Road at Sullivan Road when his speed was clocked at 94 miles an hour in a 50-mile-an-hour zone at 1 a.m., the report stated.

Deputies followed Regalado’s vehicle to an Oak Street apartment complex parking lot, the report stated.

When deputies came to talk to him, Regalado denied drinking alcoholic beverages, refused field sobriety tests and a portable breath test, the report stated.

Based on Regalado’s odor of alcohol, slurred speech and difficulty standing up, he was charged with DUI and placed in the rear of a squad car, the report stated.

In a search of the vehicle, deputies found an empty Budweiser beer bottle and a plastic baggy with 0.71 grams of white powdery substance later identified as cocaine, the report stated.

While at the jail, Regalado agreed to provide a breath sample, which measured a blood alcohol content of 0.230%, the report stated, which is nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Regalado was released after posting $750 bail, 10% of the $7,500 bond that was set, records show. The terms of Regalado’s release included that he have no drugs or alcohol. His next court appearance is July 1 for plea setting, court records show.

The most serious charge Regalado faces is for drug possession, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Court records show that Regalado pleaded guilty in 2019 to a charge of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Regalado was sentenced to 12 months of supervision ending March 4, 2020, 100 hours of community service, a fine and alcohol treatment, records show.

No attorney for Regalado was listed in court records for the current charges and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.