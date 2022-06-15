Road rage incident on I-90 in Hampshire Township results in felony weapons arrests

HAMPSHIRE TOWNSHIP – Two people were charged with felonies following a report of a road rage incident in Hampshire Township in which the suspects were accused of pointing firearms at other motorists, according to a news release from Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

Steven J. Baxter, 37, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, was charged with 10 felonies related to the unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of weapons or ammunition, unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle and not having a FOID card, according to court records.

A passenger, Shamekwa N. Starnes, 29, of the 800 block of Easton Parkway, Rockford, was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle without permit to carry, the release stated.

Shamekwa N. Starnes was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle without permit to carry. (Photo provided by the Kane County Sheriff's Office) (Provided)

Kane deputies received a regional dispatch of the road rage incident at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, and several minutes later, a detective saw the suspect vehicle, A Volkswagen Passat with Illinois plates, traveling west on I-90 near Tyrell Road in Hampshire Township, the release stated.

The detective observed that the vehicle was speeding and waited for assistance from the Illinois State Police before conducting the stop due to the high risk possibility. The vehicle was stopped on I-90 near Route 20, also in Hampshire Township.

While speaking with occupants, the detective smelled the strong odor of raw cannabis coming from the vehicle, resulting in a probable cause search. Police recovered a loaded Glock 42 .380 handgun in the glovebox, the release stated.

A further search of the vehicle yielded a Kel-Tec Pistol which shoots 5.56 rounds, loaded with armor-piercing ammunition, a ballistic vest rated to stop rifle rounds and an additional 50-round drum magazine, the release stated.

Hain established this Special Investigations Unit in 2019 in response to the frequent trafficking of firearms and narcotics in and through Kane County, the release stated.

This Unit has seized over 24 firearms involved in criminal activity in the last year.

Fully supporting proactive law enforcement in detecting illegal firearms along with other programs has proven to be an effective way to prevent violence in the community, Hain stated in the release.

The Sheriff’s Office also does training in public active shooter situations, knowing warning signs of those who may commit acts of violence and provides continuous mental health support through its social worker program, Hain stated in the release.

Baxter is currently being held in the Kane County jail on $500,000 bond, records show. Information about Starnes’ charges or detention were not available.

The most serious charges that Baxter faces are two Class X felonies, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.