Authorities: Aurora man shot neighbor’s dog in the head while out on walk

An Aurora man has been charged with shooting a neighbor’s dog in the head.

Bail was set Wednesday morning at $100,000 for John Fazzini, 61, of the 300 block of Aster Court, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Fazzini is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of criminal damage to property, all felonies.

Authorities said that around 9 p.m. on March 10, police responded to investigate gunshots on the 300 block of Shadybrook Lane. They found an 8-year-old German shepherd, named Jamo, lying on the front porch of a home. He had been shot in the right side of his nose, with the bullet exiting below his left ear.

Police say that around 8:45 p.m. Jamo was out for a walk with members of his owner’s family, including a 10-year-old girl, when they encountered Fazzini across the street, walking his dog.

Fazzini’s dog began to bark, and Jamo wiggled out of his harness and approached Fazzini and his dog. Police say Jamo ran circles around Fazzini and his dog, then trotted toward them. When he was 4 to 5 feet away, Fazzini shot Jamo without warning, according to police.

Jamo survived his injury.

Fazzini’s next court date is May 4.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220413/authorities-aurora-man-shot-neighbors-dog-in-the-head-while-out-on-walk