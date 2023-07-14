Corn stalk theft leads to warrant arrest

BLACKBERRY TOWNSHIP – A St. Charles man was arrested on a St. Charles warrant after being stopped for allegedly stealing corn stalks from a farmer’s field in Blackberry Township, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.
Deputies were called to the 1N500 block of Brundige Road, Blackberry Township at 8:44 p.m. June 26 in response to a report of people in the cornfield located south of the bridge, allegedly stealing corn.
Deputies pulled over a 2010 blue Ford Escape with numerous children inside, all not in restraint systems, according to the report. While waiting for a translator, the deputy noted corn stalks in plain view in the Ford’s trunk, according to the report.
Jose G. Juarez-Pedro, 37, of the 900 block of South Second Street, St. Charles, was charged with driving without a license and transporting children under 8 years old without restraint systems, according to the report.
Juarez-Pedro was told he could not take corn stalks out of local fields, so took the stalks from the trunk and walked them back to the field where they were taken, according to the report.
Juarez-Pedro posted $275 – $200 or 10% of the $2,000 bond that was set on the warrant, plus a $75 fee for failure to appear in court. He was released with a July 29 court date, according to the report.
The Ford was released to a valid driver after the children were secured in safety restraints, according to the report.