Kane to launch DUI Problem-Solving Court to reduce impaired driving offenses

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County is adding a fourth specialty treatment court called DUI Problem-Solving Court, as an alternative for non-violent drunken driving offenders, Chief Judge Clint Hull announced in a news release.

The launch of the DUI Problem-Solving Court represents a significant step toward addressing impaired driving in the community, according to the release.

Kane County Circuit Judge René Cruz will preside over the DUI treatment court.

“The court will focus on intensive monitoring, treatment programs and rigorous supervision protocols,” Cruz said in the release. “By combining judicial oversight, evidence-based treatment, and comprehensive support services, we believe we can make a substantial impact on reducing DUI incidents, preventing future offenses, and promoting public safety.”

The DUI Problem-Solving Court will be a collaborative effort of judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, treatment providers, probation officers, law enforcement agencies and community leaders to create a network of support for participants.

This multidisciplinary approach aims to address the underlying causes of DUI offenses, provide comprehensive support to offenders working toward recovery to achieve behavioral change, maintain sobriety and to discourage repeat offending. This will include evidence-based treatment programs, access to substance abuse counseling, therapy, education and other interventions, according to the release.

Defense attorney Gary Johnson said he is sure he will be participating in the new DUI specialty court.

“I think it’s an excellent idea – not only from the standpoint of a defense attorney, but also from the standpoint of trying to solve a problem,” Johnson said.

Johnson said some of the multiple DUI cases that he handles have mandatory prison time. And while the goal of the new specialty court is to avoid prison, DUI defendants will not go unpunished.

“Punishment is not not going to happen,” Johnson said. “They are going to be punished, but it’s going to drop them out of the zone of sending them to prison, where most of them probably do not belong.”

The cases that will go to this new specialty court will not involve instances where a person was injured because of a DUI, Johnson said.

And like the county’s other diversion programs, participants will have to admit guilt and work to solve the problem, he said.

“These people are basically normal, law-abiding citizens, productive citizens – other than they have this problem – and they made the mistake of getting behind the wheel while the problem still exists,” Johnson said. “Some will say, ‘Screw them.’ But when they’re under the influence, a number of things take over and their judgement seems to go out the back door. You either don’t care or you don’t think you’re intoxicated and you think you’re fine to drive.”

To prepare for the implementation of the new specialty court, Kane County Court Services applied for and was awarded a $130,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to the release. Grant funds will support treatment, training and education, drug-testing supplies, and a partial salary for the public defender who will be assigned to the program.

Court Services Director Emily Saylor said in the release that, “We have an unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety and reducing the occurrence of impaired driving incidents.”

“Our DUI Problem-Solving Court takes an innovative approach emphasizing accountability, treatment and ongoing supervision,” Saylor said in the release.

The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts certified the DUI Court, making Kane the only county in Illinois with four certified stand-alone treatment courts: Mental Health Court, Drug Court, Veteran’s Court and now a DUI Problem-Solving Court.