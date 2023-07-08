Geneva police reports for: July 2, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Chapman F. Weber, 18, of the 2800 block of Caldwell Lane, Geneva, and Kuke A. Causa, 18, of the 2600 block of Lorraine Circle, Geneva, were both charged July 2, with underage possession of alcohol. Police removed a case of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer from the back seat and a 12-pack of Twisted Tea from the trunk. Causa also received a citation for speeding 65 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 400 block of South Peck Road at about 8:30 p.m.