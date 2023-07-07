Geneva-area man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

WHEATON – A Geneva-area man, who was charged with crashing into a vehicle on the side of the road, killing one man and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Nicholas J. Roepke, 30, of the 0N200 block of Dooley Drive, Blackberry Township, in the Mill Creek subdivision near Geneva, had entered a blind plea in March of guilty to felony aggravated DUI causing death and aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm. Roepke had a blood alcohol content of 0.214%, according to the release.

A blind plea means Roepke pleaded guilty without an agreement.

Associate Judge Michael Reidy handed down the sentence to Roepke, who had faced up to 14 years in prison.

Roepke’s blood alcohol content was more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Roepke was driving drunk on March 7, 2022 on Eola Road when he struck a pickup truck where two men were reloading a refrigerator that had fallen off the truck about 7:30 p.m. Roekpe crashed into the truck, pinning Willie Mosley, 73, of Maywood between the vehicle and the truck, also injuring the other man, according to the release.

Mosely, who later died of his injuries, was described as a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help the pickup driver reload the refrigerator onto his truck, according to the release.

Aurora officers, responding to the crash, found Mosley seriously injured. Mosley was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

The man traveling with Mosley suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Roepke was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later released to Aurora police.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release that, “This afternoon, Nicholas Roepke learned that his decision to drive after he had been drinking will cost him the next 10 years of his life.”

“This cost however, pales in comparison to what that decision cost Willie Mosley’s family and friends, who are now left with just memories of Willie to see them through the rest of their lives. This decision also cost the injured man a permanent injury that will affect him for the rest of his life,” Berlin said in the release.

Roepke will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.