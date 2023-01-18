Geneva’s Niche restaurant honored named ‘One of the Best’ hidden gems

Geneva’s Niche has been name “One of the Nicest Restaurants in America Hiding in Small-Town Illinois” by the website onlyinyourstate.com, according to a news release by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

“One of the best restaurants in Illinois – if not in the entire country – is hiding in plain sight, west of Chicago, in the small city of Geneva. Pay a visit to Niche, and discover for yourself just why it’s so darn good,” stated the website.

For over two decades, Niche has been in business and garnered several awards and recognition, including a spot on PBS program “Check Please.”

The website commented on its inspiring menu, extensive bar offerings and atmosphere. Recently, Niche had undergone a renovation.

Niche is a Geneva Chamber member and located at 14 S. Third St. Find out more at nichegeneva.com.