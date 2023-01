Daniele Saunders Photography hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new space at 314 W. State St. in Geneva on Jan. 12, alongside members of the Geneva and Batavia chambers of commerce.

Saunders cut the ribbon surrounded by family, friends, Geneva and Batavia chamber staff, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke.

For more information on this business, visit danielesaundersphotography.com.