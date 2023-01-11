European Chef to the Rescue celebrates Batavia opening with ribbon cutting

European Chef to the Rescue celebrated its opening alongside members of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 9 in the lobby of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s office at 106 W. Wilson St.

Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with the business’ owners, Chef Mark Low and his wife Donna Low and their two children, Gina and Anthony. Among the well-wishers were Chamber of Commerce members Margaret Perreault, Patti Anselme and Shirley Mott, as well as other local officials, business owners, friends and family, according to a news release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

European Chef to the Rescue is a catering firm that works out of a commercial kitchen in Oswego and brings a taste of Europe to the Fox Valley.

A native of England, Low worked on the “Love Boat” for Princess Cruises and was the chef at The Holmstad in Batavia. The Low family now resides in the Fox Valley and caters events large and small, including weddings, corporate events, birthdays and home parties, the release stated.

More information about European Chef to the Rescue can be found at europeancheftotherescue.weebly.com.