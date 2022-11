K.Hollis Jewelers Boutique & Wine Bar celebrated the opening of its new location at 2030 Main St. in Batavia on Nov. 11 alongside the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Batavia Chamber of Commerce and St. Charles Chamber of Commerce.

The ribbon was cut by owner Karen Hollis, which was held by Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke, according to a news release.

For more information on this business, visit khollisjewelers.com.