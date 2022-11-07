Tek Pak celebrates opening of new training center in St. Charles

Tek Pak Inc., a global manufacturing and packaging solutions company located in the Fox Valley region, celebrated the grand opening of its new training center and inventory facility in St. Charles on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to a news release, the new location will provide expanded space for additional workforce development training and will also allow the company to centralize its shipping, receiving and storage of materials.

The new training center includes a classroom area and training floor where employees will get both academic and practical hands-on training experience on actual machinery specific to the packaging industry, including Kiefel machines which are used in the thermoforming process, as well as carrier tape machines used in the manufacturing of packaging for electronic components including microchips and semiconductors, the release stated.

Located on 23,658 square-feet of space on 392 38th Street in St. Charles, the building will be managed by BEI Commercial Real Estate, a local commercial, brokerage and real estate management company serving customers in the Fox Valley region for over 60 years.