The Reserve of Geneva celebrated its recent renovations and new management with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 13 at its 2508 Kaneville Road location.

According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Angela Kotschi cut the ribbon, which was held by Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Certus Living President and COO Jeff Amann, surrounded by staff, residents and Geneva Chamber of Commerce staff.

