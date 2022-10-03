Slumberland Furniture in Batavia celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

Slumberland Furniture celebrated the grand opening of its Batavia location at 165 N. Randall Road with the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. The store’s opening marks the first Slumberland Furniture store in the Chicagoland area, according to a news release from the Batavia Chamber.

As part of the festivities, the 40 Winks Foundation donated 40 beds to area nonprofits. Established by Slumberland, the foundation “partners with local nonprofit organizations to identify children and youth that are in desperate need for a bed and gift them a new bed they can call their own,” the release stated.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce helped connect potential nonprofits to the 40 Winks Foundation, which donated beds to Batavia Apartments and Mutual Ground. Also receiving beds was the Chicago Furniture Bank, which serves as an intermediary between those who have extra furniture and those who need it, the release stated.