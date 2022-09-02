Batavia Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting at Farmdog Flowers

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated Farmdog Flowers’ new permanent location at 239 W. Wilson St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with shop owner Gerrit Husar and his parents, Bill and Donna Husar and many community members.

Farmdog Flowers began as a flower farm in St. Charles during the initial COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in 2020. Garret applied for and was accepted as one of the 2021 class of Batavia boardwalk shops, which led him to search for a more permanent location. After a remodel, Farmdog opened as a retail boutique in April 2022.

Regular shop hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

To learn more about Farmdog Flowers, visit farmdogflowers.com. Contact the shop for orders and event availability by calling 630-326-9432.