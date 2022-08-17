The McKay Group returns to Coldwell Banker Realty in St. Charles

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that the McKay Group, a real estate team based in St. Charles, is returning to Coldwell Banker after several years working with another realty company.

According to a news release, the McKay Group, which is led by Debora McKay, has been serving clients in the Fox Valley region for more than 20 years, achieving more than $900 million in lifetime sales volume.

A consistent top producer in St. Charles, McKay has been ranked the number one agent in Kane County several times since 2013 and has sold many of the most expensive homes in St. Charles since 2015. In addition, she has been recognized by the prestigious REAL Trends “The Thousand” report published in the Wall Street Journal, the release stated.