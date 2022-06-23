Kane County native’s brewery to distribute beer throughout Chicago area

Modist Brewing Company of Minneapolis will now be distributing limited quantities of its beers at select liquor stores and on draft at locations around the Chicago area.

Modist is co-owned by Lily Lake native Paul Wellendorf.

Lily Lake native Daniel Paul Wellendorf is a co-owner of Minneapolis-based Modist Brewing Co. (Modist Brewing Co.)

According to a news release, Modist’s first shipment of beers arrived in Illinois earlier this month. Some of the selections include the Double Dry Hopped IPA and New England IPA.

The company will be sending another shipment to Illinois in mid-July.

Fore more information on Modist, their beers and which Illinois locations will carry their products, visit modistbrewing.com or follow them on social media.