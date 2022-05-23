AIM Physical Therapy celebrates new Batavia location with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated AIM Physical Therapy’s new Batavia location at 1605 W. Wilson St., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 19.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with the owners of AIM Physical Therapy and Batavia employees Kellie Knox and Rose Analitis. Owners Lisa Kuchar, Susan Johnson, Patricia Megchelsen and DeeDee Loughary were present for the ceremony, along will well-wishers from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

According to a news release from the Chamber, AIM is a private outpatient therapy practice that strengthens patients before surgery and guides them back to normal after surgery. It also works with athletes who need to return to sports as well as the elderly who may need work to build up strength to safely walk in their home and in the community. Specialists also work with Parkinson’s patients, women’s health issues and vertigo symptoms.

For more information about AIM Physical Therapy, visit aim-physicaltherapy.com or call 630-389-7767.