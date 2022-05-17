Geneva Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Cravings

GENEVA — The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting on May 10 for Cravings at its 113 W. State St. location, according to a news release.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and chamber board member Neil Johnson of SVN Landmark Real Estate, LLC held the ribbon, while Cravings owners Sandy Siri and Max Wong cut the ribbon and celebrated with a confetti cannon.

According to its website, Cravings is a small, family-owned restaurant that serves authentic Asian food.

For more information on Cravings, visit www.cravingsusa.com.