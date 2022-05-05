Sola Salon Studios now open in Geneva Commons

Sola Salon Studios recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest salons in Geneva Commons.

According to a news release, the new location features a collection of 32 boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. The layout and intentional design allows stylists to operate their individual businesses in the safety of a completely private one-on-one space.

Stylist Kate McNamara recently opened her Prysm Salon at Sola Salon Studios in Geneva Commons. The new salon studios feature a collection of 32 boutique studios that allow stylists to operate their individual businesses in completely private one-on-one space. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Sola stylists are given the ability to customize their own fully-equipped studio and set their own hours. In addition, they set their own pricing and receive full commission on retail products, the release stated.

(Left to right) Esthetician Angelena Jorda, stylist Kate McNamara, stylist Gabriela Saucedo and stylist Kathryn Tomei are some of the talent available at new Sola Salon Studios at Geneva Commons. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and makeup artists. Studios are equipped with private space, utilities and Wi-Fo, on-site laundry facilities and more.

Esthetician Angelena Jorda uses wax on the eyebrows of client Dylan Scott at Sola Salon Studios in Geneva Commons. The new salon studios feature a collection of 32 boutique studios that allow stylists to operate their individual businesses in completely private one-on-one space. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Sola Salon Studios is located at 1610 Commons Drive in Geneva Commons, facing Randall Road, situated next to Corner Bakery.

Sola offers a range of studio sizes accommodating both single and double styling stations and spa studios with first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. Private studios are still available for rent. For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text 224-279-8822 or email solasalonsgeneva@gmail.com

Maylene Benes recently opened her Enrapture Aesthetics at Sola Salon Studios in Geneva Commons. The new salon studios feature a collection of 32 boutique studios that allow stylists to operate their individual businesses in completely private one-on-one space. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)



