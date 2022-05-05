Sola Salon Studios now open in Geneva Commons

Sola Salon Studios recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest salons in Geneva Commons.
According to a news release, the new location features a collection of 32 boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. The layout and intentional design allows stylists to operate their individual businesses in the safety of a completely private one-on-one space.
Sola stylists are given the ability to customize their own fully-equipped studio and set their own hours. In addition, they set their own pricing and receive full commission on retail products, the release stated.
Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and makeup artists. Studios are equipped with private space, utilities and Wi-Fo, on-site laundry facilities and more.
The Sola Salon Studios is located at 1610 Commons Drive in Geneva Commons, facing Randall Road, situated next to Corner Bakery.
Sola offers a range of studio sizes accommodating both single and double styling stations and spa studios with first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. Private studios are still available for rent. For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text 224-279-8822 or email solasalonsgeneva@gmail.com