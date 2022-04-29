Creative Sewing & Quilting celebrates 25 years

Creative Sewing & Quilting is celebrating its 25th anniversary starting Tuesday, May 3 at its 11 N. First St., Geneva location with a ribbon cutting and 25 percent off items throughout the store.

According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, the local, family-owned business was originally based in Sandwich and has had multiple locations throughout the years, including in Sycamore, Warrenville and St. Charles. It now has one location in Geneva since 2008.

Creative Sewing & Quilting sells a wide range of sewing machines, embroidery machines, quilting machines and sergers. It also features a large variety of fabric, kits, patterns and other sewing supplies, as well as expert instruction and advice, the release stated.

For more information about Creative Sewing & Quilting and its 25th anniversary celebration, visit creativesewing.biz or search Facebook and Instagram.