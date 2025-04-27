Elgin police: Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting

Elgin police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Carr Street at 8:54 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. The arrived to find an injured man, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Elgin Police Department SWAT team also responded to the area along with detectives from the Major Investigations Division, who are actively investigating, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a gathering nearby in the 100 block of South Commonwealth Avenue, authorities said.

