Man charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Wheaton-area restaurant

An Aurora man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting a man after a dispute at a Wheaton-area business.

Michael Freund, 49, of the 3200 block of Bromley Lane, is accused of killing Dexter M. Perkins, according to DuPage County court records.

Freund is scheduled to appear in first-appearance court Saturday, Dec. 23. He was arrested at the scene of the shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened about 8:41 a.m. outside Rosie O’Neill’s Irish Pub and Grub, 0N131 Gary Ave. near Wheaton.

The murder charge alleges that Freund went out to his pickup truck and retrieved a 9mm handgun. Then he went back in to Rosie’s, and had a verbal and physical disagreement with Perkins inside the business and outside. He then aimed at Perkins and fired several times, according to the charge.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20231223/crime/man-charged-with-1st-degree-murder-after-shooting-at-bar/?utm_source=&utm_medium=email&utm_content=article%20column&utm_campaign=12%2F23%2F2023