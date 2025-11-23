2 dead in domestic-related shooting at Aurora restaurant

Two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting Nov. 22, 2025 at Two Brothers restaurant in Aurora. (Daily Herald Media Group file photo)

Two people, including the suspected shooter, are dead after a shooting at an Aurora restaurant Saturday night.

Police said officers responding at 9:10 p.m. to multiple 911 calls about shots fired at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Officers performed lifesaving measures until Aurora Fire Department paramedics transported two people to area hospitals. A woman later was pronounced dead at a hospital, while a man is in critical condition, police said.

Another man, believed to be the shooter, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said the three individuals knew each other and there is no threat to the community.

“This shooting appears to be a domestic violence related incident,” police said in a news release.

Autopsies will be scheduled to determine the exact cause and manner of death, the Kane County Coroner’s office reported. The coroner will also confirm identities for release at a later time.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight. Members of our community were senselessly shot while simply trying to enjoy a night out, and our entire city feels the weight of that violence.” Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said. “On behalf of the Aurora Police Department, I want the victims and their families to know we are standing with you and doing everything we can to make sure you have answers.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or online at www.p3tips.com/135.

