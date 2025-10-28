Kane County man gets 18-year sentence after admitting to sexual assault of child

A former Elgin man received an 18-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last week to a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Norman Hoel, 67, was charged last year with inappropriately touching a child between Dec. 2, 2019 and July 8, 2024, when he lived in Elgin. He was acquainted with the victim, authorities said.

Hoel must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will also have to register for life as a sex offender.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti accepted the plea deal Friday.

“This defendant exploited a minor’s trust in order to take advantage of and abuse them,” Assistant Kane County State’s Attorney Morgan Wilkinson said Tuesday in an announcement of the plea agreement. “He thought he could keep the victim silent and evade justice, and he was wrong. The victim’s bravery and courage in coming forward made sure that the defendant was held accountable for his actions and will not hurt any more children.”

Anyone with additional relevant information about Hoel is encouraged to contact the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251028/crime/elgin-man-gets-18-year-sentence-after-admitting-to-sexually-assaulting-a-child/