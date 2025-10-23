One dead, two injured after train collides with landscaping truck in Elgin

One person is dead and two others were injured Thursday morning when a freight train engine collided with a landscaping truck at the State Street crossing in Elgin. (Brian Hill)

One person is dead and two others were injured Thursday morning when a freight train engine collided with a landscaping truck at the State Street crossing in Elgin.

State Street in Elgin is closed between Chicago and National streets as police investigate the crash.

Police officials announced the closure on their social media accounts about 7 a.m.

City officials said the person killed and two injured were in the truck at the time of the collision. They did not release any details about the extent of injuries nor their medical conditions.

Authorities said it was only a freight train engine on the tracks at the time, it was not hauling any cars.

Police are urging motorists to find alternate routes.

