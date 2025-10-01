Geneva man hit by car, killed in Wheeling

The pedestrian who died after being struck by an SUV in Wheeling has been identified as a Geneva resident.

Robert Lund, 72, was hit by a black 2018 Ford Explorer about 6:25 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of Valley Stream Drive. He was pronounced dead early Tuesday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Information from an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday wasn’t available.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call the Wheeling Police Department’s traffic unit at 847-459-2632.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251001/local/wheeling-police-id-crash-victim-as-geneva-man/