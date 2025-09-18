Carpentersville man accused of sharing child sex abuse videos in social media DMs

A Carpentersville man is charged with possessing and disseminating child sex abuse materials, authorities said.

Jason Grabowski, 45, of the 100 block of Hickory Drive, faces four counts of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Authorities say that between July 19, 2024, and May 7, 2025, Grabowski shared one image and several videos via private chats on a social media platform. The news release did not say what platform was used.

The charges were filed Sept. 3.

Prosecutors asked to have Grabowski detained pretrial, but a judge released him Sept. 5 on the conditions that he not have unsupervised contact with minors under age 18, or access to any device that can access the internet. His next court date is Oct. 17.

The case was investigated by Carpentersville police and the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250917/crime/carpentersville-man-faces-child-pornography-charges/