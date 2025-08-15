Texas woman charged with abducting two Aurora kids on behalf of father in Mexico

A Texas woman has been charged with kidnapping and child abduction of two kids from Aurora, whom she was paid to deliver to their father in Mexico.

Aurora police say the two youths, ages 11 and 13, were staying with family in the 500 block of Rosewood Avenue when an unknown woman arrived at the home Thursday. She said she needed to take the kids on behalf of their mother to her location out of state, according to authorities.

After she left with the kids, it was learned that the mother never permitted anyone to take her children.

The woman, Cindy Sanchez, 47, was located with the two victims at Midway Airport. The children were not harmed and were returned to their family.

Police learned that Sanchez is a relative of the children’s father and was paid to bring them to him in Mexico via the Texas border.

The father does not have legal custody of the children.

Aurora police say Sanchez has been charged with two felony counts each of kidnapping, child abduction and unlawful restraint. She is being held at the Kane County jail for a pre-trial hearing.

