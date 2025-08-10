Aurora man, 28, killed in Naperville motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a retaining wall in Naperville, police said.

The Naperville police and fire departments responded to Washington and School streets at approximately 1:52 a.m. They found a heavily damaged blue 2022 Yamaha motorcycle on its side, with the rider unresponsive.

Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicated the man was traveling north on Washington Street near Douglas Avenue when his motorcycle left the road, police said. The bike slid on its side before both the operator and motorcycle struck a small retaining wall, police said.

Traffic crash investigators were called to the scene, and the intersection and portions of Washington Street were closed in both directions until approximately 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6177.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250810/news/28-year-old-aurora-man-killed-in-motorcycle-crash-in-naperville/