South Elgin man accused of possessing child sex abuse material

A South Elgin man facing charges of possessing child sexual abuse materials is free on pretrial release.

Colin J. McCambridge, 38, of the 900 block of Kane Street, is charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography, authorities announced.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit investigated the case, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s and sheriff’s offices. Prosecutors asked to have him detained pretrial. But on Wednesday, a first-appearance court judge denied the request.

The judge ordered him released on conditions, including that he have no contact with people under 18 and have no access to the internet.

His next court appearance is July 23.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250620/crime/south-elgin-man-faces-child-pornography-charges/