No one hurt in kitchen fire Monday night at apartment in Batavia

No injuries were reported in a kitchen fire at a multifamily home in Batavia Monday night.

A resident of one of the apartment units in the two-story dwelling on the 500 block of North Washington Avenue reported a stove fire about 8 p.m., fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished in about five minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The unit where the fire occurred was deemed uninhabitable. Residents of other units in the apartment building were allowed to return to their homes.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

