In Focus: Helen Meints strives to put worth into each day for her, others

By Sandy Bressner
Helen Meints was one of the original residents at GreenFields senior living community in Geneva.

Helen Meints was one of the original residents at GreenFields senior living community in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

After raising her family in Lockport since 1969, 90-year-old Helen Meints, along with her late husband, Don, moved to GreenFields of Geneva retirement community in 2012.

“We were the 19th move-in. [GreenFields] opened on Feb. 1. We moved here on Feb. 23,” she said.

Helen said she wakes up each day and asks herself, “How can I put worth into the day for myself and how can I put worth into the day for other people.”

“I say that to my children and grandchildren,” she said.

She also says “have a safe and satisfying week” so much that her grandchildren know her as the SMS grandma.

Safe. Manageable. Satisfying.

