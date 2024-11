Join the United Plattville Association for pizza at 6617 Chicago Road, Yorkville.

Dine in or carry-out available.

Orders will be taken between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. No orders after 7:30 p.m.

Please call 815-475-9806 to place your order in advance. We will have Trick or Treat bags to hand out, too.