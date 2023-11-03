North Aurora firefighters hosting Turkey Raffle Fundraiser

Kane County residents can join North Aurora firefighters for an evening of raffles, food, drinks and entertainment while raising money for the community and public education.

According to a news release from the North Aurora Firefighters Association, they will host their annual Turkey Raffle from 6 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 17 and 18 in the apparatus storage and maintenance building just north of Station #1 at 2 Monroe St.

Firefighters will be raffling off turkeys, steaks, and pork loins both evenings. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the night with free soda for designated drivers. A live DJ will be providing music and entertainment both nights.

50/50 raffle tickets can be purchased now through the event from any North Aurora Firefighter, or by visiting NAFD Station #1. The grand prize winning ticket will be drawn on November 18th at the end of the evening (winner need not be present).

All raffle tickets cost $5.00. In addition to the 50/50 grand prize, raffle tickets will also be drawn every half hour during both nights of the event for a progressive raffle of your choice of meat (progressive winners must be present).

Proceeds from this event will go back into the community by supplementing our Public Education efforts. The Association also provides financial assistance to local charities, civic groups and offers annual college scholarships to graduating high school students from North Aurora.

For more information, call the North Aurora Fire Department at 630-897-9698.