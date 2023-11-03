Nominate a local military family for the 2023 Decorated Family Program

Professional holiday and event decorating company Christmas Decor, Inc. is seeking nominations from Saint Charles area residents for local military families to benefit from the 2023 Decorated Family Program.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 11.

According to a news release from the company, since it began more than 20 years ago, this holiday tradition has helped bring the spirit of the holidays to life for hundreds of deserving active-duty service members and their families throughout the U.S.

Under the program, participating Christmas Decor franchisees donate products, resources, time, and expertise to create glowing tributes at the homes of military families whose loved ones will be deployed outside of the country for the holiday season.

To nominate a family for this distinction, Saint Charles-area friends and family of deployed, active-duty military may go to Christmas Decor’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasDecor, click on the Decorated Family Program link, and complete a form explaining why they are nominating a military family to become a “Christmas Decor Decorated Family” for the 2023 holiday season.

For further information contact Brandon Stephens, (806) 722-1225 or Brandon@thedecorgroup.com.