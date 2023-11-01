Two charged for shooting death of Carpentersville teen

Alan Medina, age 19, of the 100 block of Pecos Circle, Carpentersville has been charged for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old juvenile. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Village of Carpentersville Chief of Police Todd Shaver announced today in a news release that two people have been charged for the shooting death of a 17-year-old juvenile on Oct. 25 in Carpentersville.

Alan U. Medina and a juvenile defendant are both charged with the offenses of:

• First-degree murder (2 counts) • Attempt first-degree murder, Class X felony (2 counts)

• Aggravated battery with a firearm, Class X felony (2 counts)

• Aggravated discharge of a firearm, Class 1 felony (2 counts)

• Possession of a firearm – ineligible for a FOID, Class 3 felony

State’s Attorney Mosser alleges that during the evening of Oct. 25, Alan Medina was driving his vehicle. The juvenile defendant was allegedly riding in the front passenger seat. While they were in the vicinity of the 1-99 block of Robin Road, Carpentersville, one or both allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun in the direction of a vehicle containing multiple individuals.

The state’s attorney further stated in the news release that a 17-year-old male from Carpentersville was struck in the head by a bullet and died that night.

The victim’s age has not been released.

According to the news release, a second victim was struck by a bullet and continues to recover. A third victim was grazed by a bullet, treated for the wound at a local hospital and released. Two others in the vehicle were uninjured.

Alan Medina was detained and will remain in custody until further order of the court, according to the news release. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 15, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 313 at the Kane County Judicial Center.