Northern Illinois Food Bank to host free grocery distribution at Elgin Community College on Nov. 4

Northern Illinois Food Bank announced in a news release they will be holding a free popup grocery distribution at Elgin Community College on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Groceries will be distributed to the first 1,000 families in a drive-thru model at 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Food will be loaded into cars by local volunteers. No identification, proof of income or registration is required. The vent is first come, first served while supplies last.

Last year, Northern Illinois Food Bank distributed 10.8 million meals to neighbors in Kane County and served an average of 66,000 neighbors each month, according to the news releases.