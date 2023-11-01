No injuries reported at St. Charles Township house fire

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – No one was injured in a house fire early Halloween morning in the 35W500 block of Hillcrest Avenue, St. Charles Township, officials said in a news release.

About 2 a.m. Tuesday, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies, Fox River and Countryside firefighters and several other agencies responded to the single-story residence fire.

No one was home and there were no pets inside the residence, according to the release.

Kane County Social Workers contacted the homeowners to offer assistance, along with the Red Cross, which will assist with temporary housing for the displaced residents, according to the release.

The Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force will investigate the incident, including whether smoke detectors were present and working.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but criminal activity is not suspected, according to the release.

Information on the cost of fire damage, nor whether the house was a total loss, was not immediately available.