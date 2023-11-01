Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet to host open house

Eileen Pasero, executive director of the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, takes some new donations into the pantry to be shelved during December of last year. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet announced in a news release that they will be hosting a Community Open House to show off their new location at 431 N. Raddant Road, Batavia. The open house is 6-8pm, Monday, Dec. 4, and all community members are welcome.

Donation boxes will be available if guests would like to bring shelf-stable food items to donate to help “pack the pantry” for the busy holiday season. Gently used Batavia spirit wear items will also be collected.

The Food Pantry and Clothes Closet moved into their new location on Raddant Road in September.

“Thanks to help from many different community groups, as well as our outstanding group of volunteers, we were able to make the move to the new location without missing a single service day for our clients,” said Executive Director Eileen Pasero. “We’re excited to now bring in all of those who helped, or who have donated through the years, to see what we’ve created.”

For more information on the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, including how you can donate or volunteer, please visit www.bataviafoodpantry.org.