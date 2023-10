State Representative Stephanie Kifowit is sponsoring a resolution to declare Dec. 26 as Cold War Veterans Recognition Day in the State of Illinois.

The resolution HR0443 is set to be considered during the fall veto session. It aims to honor the valiant efforts and sacrifices made by men and women of the armed forces during the Cold War period, which spanned from Sept. 2, 1945 to Dec. 26, 1991.

The date holds a special significance, as in 1991 it marked the official end of the Cold War.