St. Charles Township woman charged for possession of child sexual abuse images

Rebecca L. Pappas, 32, of the 42W block of Hunters Hill Drive in St. Charles, has been charged for possession of child sexual abuse images. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announced today that Rebecca L. Pappas, 32, of the 42W block of Hunters Hill Drive in St. Charles, has been charged for possession of child sexual abuse images.

In a news release from the State’s Attorney’s office, it was indicated that Pappas has been charged for: “Child pornography – reproduce, Class X felony (3 counts), child pornography – possess moving depiction, Class 2 felony (13 counts), and posting graphic information on a pornographic internet site, Class 4 felony (3 counts).”

The investigation was conducted by the Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office. The unit comprises dedicated investigators from both offices, along with assistant state’s attorneys with specialized knowledge in the investigation and prosecution of child pornography cases. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force assisted.

According to the release, Pappas surrendered to the sheriff’s office on October 24 after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest. Judge John A. Barsanti granted the State’s Attorney’s request that Pappas be detained in the Kane County jail while her criminal case is pending.

Pappas’ next court appearance is scheduled for November 30, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 319 at the Kane County Judicial Center. The charges against Pappas are not proof of guilt. Pappas is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the state’s burden to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.