The Evergreen Pub in St. Charles is hosting their 8th annual Turkey Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1pm. (Photo provided by Evergreen Pub)

This year they are expecting up to 200 bowlers, according to a news release from the pub.

Each team has 4 people and the fee of $40 per goes directly to Project Mobility (www.projectmobility.org), which fabricates bicycles for children and adults with physical limitations.