Gun safety advocate to review results of Illinois Safe Storage Survey at Geneva Public Library

Steve McHugh, a local gun-safety and safe-storage advocate and co-lead of the Illinois chapter of Be-SMART, will share the results implications and recommended actions from the first ever Illinois Safe Storage Survey from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh Street in Geneva. A second session will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at 101 S. River Street in Aurora.

An estimated 54 percent of gun owners don’t lock all of their guns securely, causing many children in the U.S. to live in a home with at least one unlocked and loaded firearm, according to data from Everytown for Gun Safety Research and Policy.

One study found that households which locked both firearms and ammunition were associated with a 78 percent lower risk of self-inflicted firearm injuries and 85 percent lower risk of unintentional firearm injuries among children and teens when compared to those that locked neither.

Every year, 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else according to the data.

In addition to the data review of firearm storage methods within homes and vehicles, McHugh plans to host a constructive discussion soliciting input and ideas from attendees.