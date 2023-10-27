Two people in police custody following shooting death of Carpentersville teen

Carpentersville Police Department Chief Todd Shaver announced today that police have taken into custody a 19-year-old adult male and a 16-year-old juvenile male who may be connected to the shooting death of a 17-year-old person on Oct. 25th.

According to a news release from Carpentersville police, both of these individuals are considered persons of interest. They are residents of Carpentersville and are currently being held at the Carpentersville Police Department, pending further investigation.

Detectives from the Carpentersville Police Department and Kane County Major Crimes Task Force are continuing to investigate the matter.

Carpentersville police are investigating the incident of the 17-year-old male being fatally shot in the head on Oct. 25 at approximately 8:36 p.m. as a homicide.

Police said officers responded to the 60 block of Birch Street for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old victim lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Two additional victims were also located with non-life threatening gunshot injuries. Both victims were transported to local hospitals and treated for their injuries, according to the release.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed shots being fired at a vehicle near the 30 block of Robin Road. It is believed that this vehicle was then driven to Birch Street where the victims summoned help for their injuries.

Carpentersville police believe this to be an isolated incident, and no further threats to the community are known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Webb with the Carpentersville Police Department at 847-551-3481 or may contact QuadCom Dispatch at 847-428-8784.