Police in Kane County on alert for impaired drivers Saturday

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – If you party too hearty this weekend, better take an Uber home because Kane County police agencies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during a no-refusal operation Saturday, officials announced in a news release.

The State’s Attorney’s Office will assist police in getting search warrants to compel a DUI suspect to submit to a blood, breath or urine test as required by Illinois law, according to the release.

Illinois courts have held that a person has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists for drunken driving.

Anyone who declines to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant should expect to face additional charges, according to the release.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser cautioned drivers to be more careful this weekend, as more children are likely to be out.

“Everyone is at greater risk when an impaired person is behind the wheel of a car,” Mosser said in the release. “Halloween weekend has become an excuse for adults to drink too much or use drugs to the point of intoxication and then get into a car. … My thanks to all in law enforcement who will be patrolling that night. I hope everyone gets home safe.”

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has been working with local police on the

No-Refusal operations since 2008.