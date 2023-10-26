Hampshire School District 300 retracts decision to postpone LGBTQ+ themed ‘The Prom’ musical

Hampshire School District 300 has reversed their decision to postpone their spring musical, “The Prom,” due to its LGBTQ+ themes and related safety concerns, after coming under scrutiny from community members.

In an Oct. 26 statement from Superintendent Susan Harkin, the district announced the musical will go on as originally scheduled.

“Hampshire High School, with support from District 300, law enforcement, and the village of Hampshire, has developed a plan that provides the necessary protections for “The Prom’' to be performed within a safe and supportive environment,” Harkin said in the statement, “After an outpouring of support from students and our school community, the district has reconsidered the initial decision.”

The musical, “The Prom,” is based on a true story of an LGBTQ+ girl who is banned from taking her girlfriend to prom.

On Oct. 20, the district announced their decision to postpone the musical, which was to run in April 2024, spurring an outpouring of responses and feedback from students and community members. The district alleged that the D300 community was not ready to support such a musical, and cited concerns that it would incite bullying, violence and targeting of LGBTQ+ students.

Harkin sent a letter to district families on Oct. 23 informing them that district’s recent decision to postpone the performances of the musical due to safety concerns would be reconsidered after receiving feedback from the community.

Harkin’s letter cited a local and national rise in harassment, bullying, threats and violence directed toward the LGBTQ+ community. She said D300 has experienced community members seeking to “out” students involved in the district’s Gay Straight Alliance and said the district has received numerous “hate-filled” emails, threats and inappropriate comments regarding the district’s recent LGBTQ+ related events and meetings.

“Due to the seriousness of these circumstances and our concern for our students, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, the district believes a comprehensive safety plan must be in place before the musical can proceed,” Harkin said in the Oct. 23 letter.

Many school district and community members expressed their opposition to the decision during the pubic comment section of an Oct. 24 School Board meeting.

Twenty community members spoke in support of the musical for over an hour at the meeting, including D303 staff members, students, parents, alumni, and Village President Mike Reid. Several of those who spoke objected to the notion that the D300 community does not support its LGBTQ+ members and stressed the importance of continuing the musical as planned.

Two days later, the district announced the reversal of their original decision, and the development of their new comprehensive safety plan.

“District 300 will continue to actively work with Hampshire High School to remain focused on ensuring future performances of “The Prom” will be carried out safely and respectfully,” the Oct. 26 letter continued, “If community members become aware of any information that could endanger a student or staff member, please report these details using the “Safe School Tip Line” available on the District 300 website at www.d300.org.”

Additional details for “The Prom” will be shared as the date of the production approaches.